G's Eatery & Bakery 13536 Rockaway Blvd
Breakfast
- Ackee and Saltfish
- Bake and Ackee and Saltfish$12.00
- Bake and Callaloo$10.00
- Bake and Callaloo and Saltfish$10.00
- Bake and Kidney$10.00
- Bake and Liver$10.00
- Bake and saltfish$8.00
- Bake only$2.00
- Callaloo & Codfish
- Codfish
- Kidney
- Liver
- Mackeral
- Mackeral Rundown$9.00+
- Okra and Saltfish
Bake and Callaloo and Saltfish
Main
Chicken Meal
Vegitarian Meal
Sides
Patties
Pastries
Snacks
Meats Only
Roti
Extra
Tea bags
Drinks
Drinks
- Tropical Rhythm$3.00
- Ting$3.50
- Stamina Roots$8.00
- Vita Malt$3.00
- Supligen$2.75
- Tru Juice$5.00
- Bannash Juice$7.00
- Magnum$12.00
- Arizona$1.25
- DG PINEAPPLE$3.50
- DG CREAM$3.50
- KOLA CHAMPAGNE$3.50
- GINGER BEER$3.50
- PINEAPPLE CIDER$3.50
- Water$1.00+
- Roots Man$6.00
- Tiger Bone$6.00
- Coconut Water Can$3.00
- Coconut Water Bottle$6.00
- Peanut Punch$6.00
- DG Grape$3.50
Homemade Juices
G's Eatery & Bakery Location and Hours
(718) 529-0290
Closed • Opens Monday at 7AM