G's Eatery & Bakery 13536 Rockaway Blvd
Breakfast
Breakfast
Main
Chicken Meal
Meals
- Curry Goat
- Tripe & Beans
- Stew Beef
- Pepper Steak
- Cow Foot
- Oxtail$19.00+
Oxtail
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Meal sides
Required*
Please select 1 to 3
Extras
Please select up to 4
COMBINATION
Please select up to 3
ADDITION
Please select up to 3
Additional Sauces
Vegitarian Meal
Sides
Patties
Pastries
Snacks
Meats Only
Roti
Extra
Tea bags
Drinks
Drinks
- Tropical Rhythm$3.00
- Ting$3.50
- Stamina Roots$8.00
- Vita Malt$3.00
- Supligen$2.75
- Tru Juice$5.00
- Bannash Juice$7.00
- Magnum$12.00
- Arizona$1.25
- DG PINEAPPLE$3.50
- DG CREAM$3.50
- KOLA CHAMPAGNE$3.50
- GINGER BEER$3.50
- PINEAPPLE CIDER$3.50
- Water$1.00+
- Roots Man$6.00
- Tiger Bone$6.00
- Coconut Water Can$3.00
- Coconut Water Bottle$6.00
- Peanut Punch$6.00
- DG Grape$3.50
Homemade Juices
G's Eatery & Bakery Location and Hours
(718) 529-0290
Closed • Opens Monday at 7AM