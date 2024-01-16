G's Eatery & Bakery 13536 Rockaway Blvd
Breakfast
- Ackee and Saltfish
- Bake and Ackee and Saltfish$12.00
- Bake and Callaloo$10.00
- Bake and Callaloo and Saltfish$10.00
- Bake and Kidney$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bake and Liver$10.00
- Bake and saltfish$8.00
- Bake only$2.00
- Callaloo & Codfish
- Codfish
- KidneyOUT OF STOCK
- LiverOUT OF STOCK
- Mackeral
- Mackeral Rundown$16.80
- Okra and Saltfish
Porridge
Main
Soups
Chicken Meal
Vegitarian Meal
Roti
Pork Meal
Sides
Patties
Pastries
- Hard Dough Bread$5.00
- Hard Dough Bread Wheat$5.00
- Bulla Cake$5.00
- Rock Cake$5.00
- Spice bun
- Jamaican Cheese
- Sweet Potato Pudding$3.50
- Black Cake$5.75
- Slice Cake$4.00
- Rock cake single$1.50
- Toto$3.00
- pine tart$2.75
- Cheese roll$2.75
- Carrot cookie$1.25
- Cassava pon$3.50
- Rock Cake single$1.50
- Bun & Cheese$5.00
- Sugar bun$4.00
Snacks
Meats Only
Pasta
Extra
Tea bags
Easter Bun
Drinks
- Tropical Rhythm$3.00
- Ting$3.50
- Stamina Roots$8.00
- Vita Malt$3.00
- Supligen$2.75
- Tru Juice$5.00
- Bannash Juice$7.00
- Magnum$12.00
- Arizona$1.25
- DG PINEAPPLE$3.50
- DG CREAM$3.50
- KOLA CHAMPAGNE$3.50
- GINGER BEER$3.50
- PINEAPPLE CIDER$3.50
- Water$1.00
- Roots Man$6.00
- Tiger Bone$6.00
- Coconut Water Can$3.00
- Coconut Water Bottle$6.00
- Peanut Punch$6.00
- DG Grape$3.50
- Squeezer$2.50
Homemade Juices
Tripe & Beans
Meal size
